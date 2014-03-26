Older IL inmates could see early release, Kennett considers smok - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Older IL inmates could see early release, Kennett considers smoking ban

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Good evening,

Older convicted inmates could be released from Illinois prisons earlier than expected. That's if a proposal moving through the General Assembly makes its way into law. Todd Tumminia talked to Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds about the proposal. You can watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 to see what he said.

Elections are right around the corner and one Southeast Missouri town is talking about the upcoming ballot. Many businesses in Kennett do not permit smoking in their buildings. However, the possibility of a smoking ban in Kennett has stirred a strong response from many in the community.

Marion, Illinois Mayor Robert Butler has announced that he is recommending the appointment of Lieutenant Dawn Tondini to the position of chief of police upon the retirement of Chief John W. Eibeck.

Arcadia Valley School District wants to expand its Backpack Impact program. They're asking for your help in winning a nationwide contest that would help them reach more students through the program.

With this year's extended winter weather, plants and your allergies could see the effects. If your plants have seen better days because of the colder temperatures, the folks at Sunny Hill have a few things you should know.

You may have seen a lot of smoke move if you travel through parts of Union and Alexander Counties Wednesday, east of Route 3. The U.S. Forest Service planned a massive prescribed burn in an area of the Shawnee National Forest stretching all the way from Berryville in Union County to Grapevine Trail in Alexander County.

In national news, a federal agency said Wednesday that football players at Northwestern University can create the nation's first union of college athletes. It's a stunning ruling that could revolutionize a college sports industry worth billions of dollars and have dramatic repercussions at schools coast to coast.

With little hope to cling to, family members of the missing in Washington are beginning to confront a grim reality: Their loved ones might never be found, remaining entombed forever inside a mountain of mud that is believed to have claimed more than 20 lives.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

