Relay For Life Team raises more than $242K at Dancing with Our Stars

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Lourdes’ Relay For Life team broke a record Saturday night by raising $242,348 at the Dancing with Our Stars event at Harrah’s in Metropolis.

The funds were raised by a silent auction, phone bids and ticket sales.

According to a news release form Lourdes, Cindy Hutson raised the most at $64,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The winner is awarded based upon the amount of money raised, as well as the retail value of the silent auction items. Hutson’s dance partner was Jack Johnson.

Freddie Hicks, two-time cancer survivor and professional dancer, was the honored superstar at the event.

"This community never ceases to amaze me with their generosity and support of this event and the cause,” said Coordinaltor Rita Bailey. “I am extremely proud to have helped raise over $1 million in the past eight years to help find the cure for cancer. “These extremely hard-working Stars exceeded last year’s total and with their dance partner’s lead, presented an amazing show for everyone’s enjoyment."

Lourdes Relay For Life team was awarded the #1 Team in Kentucky, the #2 in the Mid-South Division and the #3 Team in the World.

