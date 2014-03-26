KSP charges man in connection with child exploitation

The Kentucky State Police has charged a Versailles man with an offense related to child exploitation after conducting an on-line investigation.

On Wednesday, March 26, at about 12:48 p.m., KSP Detective Dan Morck arrested Onofre M. Gallardo, 30, of Versailles, Ky.

Gallardo was charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity or other prohibited activities (Class D Felony).

He was taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

Gallardo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began in March of 2014. The investigation involved the accused using the Internet to solicit a child for explicit photos and sexual performances. Electronic equipment used in the offense was seized and will be forensically examined.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Morck. KSP Post 2 units and the Madisonville Police Department assisted with the arrest.

