Marion mayor recommends Tondini as police chief

Marion, Illinois Mayor Robert Butler has announced that he is recommending the appointment of Lieutenant Dawn Tondini to the position of chief of police upon the retirement of Chief John W. Eibeck.Chief Eibeck will retire July 31 after 30 years of service with the Marion Police Department.According to the City of Marion, when Chief Eibeck is absent prior to his retirement, Lt. Tondini will serve as the acting chief of police.