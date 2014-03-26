Work zone restrictions on I-24 Ohio River Bridge to be extended

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation has asked to extend work zone lane and load width restrictions on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Ky., and Metropolis, Ill., until May 1.

According to IDOT, the severe winter weather has impeded progress on the bridge joint replacement and deck overlay project prompting an extension of the anticipated completion date to June 15.

This work zone continues to be restricted to a 10 ft., 11 inch maximum load width.



This lane and load width restriction for both eastbound and westbound traffic is along Interstate 24 at Illinois mile point 38.5 and Kentucky mile point 0.0.

KYTC said drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone at the Illinois-Kentucky State Line. This work zone includes a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit. Traffic is restricted to one lane with a barrier wall installed to protect workers.

Halverson Construction is the prime contractor on this $2.1 million IDot bridge maintenance project.

