West Frankfort man accused of home repair fraud

A West Frankfort man is accused of home repair fraud.

George A. Mayo, 33, was charged with aggravated home repair fraud.

According to the West Frankfort Police Department, on March 19 a man identified as Mayo approached a resident in West Frankfort soliciting to do repair work that included tree trimming and yard work. They allegedly agreed upon a price of $650.

Police say the victim wrote Mayo a check in that amount and Mayo, in turn, took the check and cashed it without doing any of the agreed upon work.

After being notified of the alleged fraud, police opened an investigation. They say they were able to gather the required evidence to charge Mayo.

On March 25, police found Mayo at his home and arrested him. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Police say the following information concerning ordinances surrounding solicited work in West Frankfort includes:

"Anyone who solicits door to door must have a solicitors permit. This permit is issued by City Hall and the solicitor it to have this on their person at all times. Never pay for a job prior to its completion. Any reputable entity will perform the work prior to being paid. If you feel pressured or intimidated by a solicitor, contact the police department and report the encounter."

