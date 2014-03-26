Carrier Mills woman sentenced on weapons charges

A Carrier Mills felon has been sentenced to prison on weapons charges.According to a news release from the Saline County State's Attorney, 26-year-old Natalie M. Cannon pleaded guilty to unlawful possession fo weapons by a felon, and was sentenced on March 26 in Saline County Court. She was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.Harrisburg Police lead the investigation on Cannon. On January 22, they were called to a Harrisburg home.While there, officers found a switchblade knife on Cannon, along with an active methamphetamine lab.Cannon was sentenced to three years in IDOC on a 2012 drug charge. The sentences will run concurrent with the weapons charge.