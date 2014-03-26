KY participates in texting while driving crackdown

Law enforcement in Kentucky are cracking down on texting while driving in the Commonwealth.The crackdown is themed, "U Drive. U Text. U Pay.""People need to know that we are serious about stopping this deadly behavior," Ky. Transportation Sec. Mike Hancock.Those in violation of the texting law that took effect on April 15, can expect $25 fines and $50 fines for each subsequent offense, plus court costs.The Ky. law bans texting for drivers of all ages while the vehicle in motion.