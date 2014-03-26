Paducah school names new principal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah school names new principal

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Victor Zimmerman has been named the new principal at LOIS. (Source: Lone Oak Intermediate School) Victor Zimmerman has been named the new principal at LOIS. (Source: Lone Oak Intermediate School)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Victor Zimmerman was named the principal of Lone Oak Intermediate School on Tuesday night after the school’s site-based council chose him from among several highly qualified candidates.

Zimmerman had worked as interim principal at LOIS since November.

“I am grateful for the invitation to continue working with the students, teachers, parents, and community that make Lone Oak Intermediate School what it is,” Zimmerman said. “And I am looking forward to being a part of what it can become.”

"Zimmerman will build on the excellent leadership he has already provided at LOIS, said Dr. Nancy Waldrop, Superintendent of McCracken County Public Schools. “Mr. Zimmerman brings successful experience as a school principal and a strong commitment to student learning.”

Zimmerman became a teacher in Orange, Texas, in 1996 and has worked in school administration since 2003. He joined McCracken County Public Schools in 2011 as principal of Reidland High School. In the fall, Zimmerman was part of a leadership change within MCPS that capitalized on his talents working with students at different grade levels. Matthew Dobson moved from being principal at LOIS to an assistant principal at MCHS. Zimmerman, who had been an assistant principal of house 4 at MCHS, became interim LOIS principal.

In leading the new intermediate school, which features fourth- and fifth-grade students, Zimmerman draws on his time from 2004 to 2011 as principal of Lyon County Middle School.

As the interim label is removed from Zimmerman’s title at LOIS, he refers back to his letter to parents and staff of LOIS that he sent on November 5: “This is a great opportunity for me to be a part of a wonderful community. We will accomplish great things together.”

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

