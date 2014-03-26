Graves Co. H.S. places 38 students in FBLA Region 1 competition

The Future Business Leaders of America Region 1 Conference was held recently in Owensboro, Ky.

It was re-scheduled from being snowed out in Murray.

Graves County High School had 66 students competing in events and 38 placed and are state-bound. In total, they earned 10 1st Place events, 11 2nd Place events, and seven 3rd Place events.

Audrie Lamb was elected the Region 1 President.

Melissa LaClair was installed as Region 1 Parliamentarian.

Eric Vogt was named Who's Who in FBLA.

Melissa Shankle scored highest on the Parliamentary Procedure test.

The 1st Place winners include:



Business Procedures - Nick Wyatt

Computer Game & Simulation - Melissa Shankle, Patrick Yarbrough, and Austin Travis

Local Chapter Annual Business Report - Garrett Bell, Eric Vogt, and Isaac Marrs

Local Chapter Newsletter - Melissa Shankle

Mobile App Development - Mitchell McClure, Mitul Ahmed, and Connor McKee

Parliamentary Procedure - Cody Jones, Melissa Shankle, Tara Keeling, Lillie Garner, and Hannah Jones

Personal Finance - Ty Wilson

Public Service Announcement - Austin Crittenden and Andrew Szurgot

Public Speaking I - Audrie Lamb

Talent (Most Entertaining) - Annalise Thomason, Tellis Cherry, and Tamia Fair

The 2nd Place winners include:



Business Math - Ryan Overby

Community Service Project - Hannah Jones and Ashton Saxton

Computer Applications - Taylor McAlpin

Computer Problem Solving - Patrick Yarbrough

Digital Design & Promotion - Roby Blackwell, Chandler Dunn, and Shelby Carter

Digital Video Production - Grace Moreno

Entrepreneurship - Garrett Bell, Hunter Jones, and Mitul Ahmed

Ethel M. Plock Scholarship - Patrick Yarbrough

Job Interview - Chloe Hohlbein

Mr. FBLA - Eric Vogt

Networking Concepts - Austin Travis

The 3rd Place winners include:



Business Communication - Kristen Colley

Business Presentation - Grayce Toon and Alexis Bell

Insurance and Risk Management - Erica Holt

Introduction to Business Communication - Melissa LaClair

Largest Chapter Membership

Local Chapter Nametag - Tyler Adams

Management Information Systems - Kaylee Tucker and Laurna Todd

The state conference will be in Louisville at the Galt House April 14-16.

Mechelle Gattis is Graves County's FBLA chapter advisor.

