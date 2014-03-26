Graves Co. H.S. places 38 students in FBLA Region 1 competition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. H.S. places 38 students in FBLA Region 1 competition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Future Business Leaders of America Region 1 Conference was held recently in Owensboro, Ky.

It was re-scheduled from being snowed out in Murray.

Graves County High School had 66 students competing in events and 38 placed and are state-bound. In total, they earned 10 1st Place events, 11 2nd Place events, and seven 3rd Place events.

  • Audrie Lamb was elected the Region 1 President.
  • Melissa LaClair was installed as Region 1 Parliamentarian.
  • Eric Vogt was named Who's Who in FBLA.
  • Melissa Shankle scored highest on the Parliamentary Procedure test.

The 1st Place winners include:

  • Business Procedures - Nick Wyatt
  • Computer Game & Simulation - Melissa Shankle, Patrick Yarbrough, and Austin Travis
  • Local Chapter Annual Business Report - Garrett Bell, Eric Vogt, and Isaac Marrs
  • Local Chapter Newsletter - Melissa Shankle
  • Mobile App Development - Mitchell McClure, Mitul Ahmed, and Connor McKee
  • Parliamentary Procedure - Cody Jones, Melissa Shankle, Tara Keeling, Lillie Garner, and Hannah Jones
  • Personal Finance - Ty Wilson
  • Public Service Announcement - Austin Crittenden and Andrew Szurgot
  • Public Speaking I - Audrie Lamb
  • Talent (Most Entertaining) - Annalise Thomason, Tellis Cherry, and Tamia Fair

The 2nd Place winners include:

  • Business Math - Ryan Overby
  • Community Service Project - Hannah Jones and Ashton Saxton
  • Computer Applications - Taylor McAlpin
  • Computer Problem Solving - Patrick Yarbrough
  • Digital Design & Promotion - Roby Blackwell, Chandler Dunn, and Shelby Carter
  • Digital Video Production - Grace Moreno
  • Entrepreneurship - Garrett Bell, Hunter Jones, and Mitul Ahmed
  • Ethel M. Plock Scholarship - Patrick Yarbrough
  • Job Interview - Chloe Hohlbein
  • Mr. FBLA - Eric Vogt
  • Networking Concepts - Austin Travis

The 3rd Place winners include:

  • Business Communication - Kristen Colley
  • Business Presentation - Grayce Toon and Alexis Bell
  • Insurance and Risk Management - Erica Holt
  • Introduction to Business Communication - Melissa LaClair
  • Largest Chapter Membership
  • Local Chapter Nametag - Tyler Adams
  • Management Information Systems - Kaylee Tucker and Laurna Todd

The state conference will be in Louisville at the Galt House April 14-16.

Mechelle Gattis is Graves County's FBLA chapter advisor.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

