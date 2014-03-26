Basketball team has played together for 50 years

From their vantage point on the court of life, they appreciate the moment.

Their ages run from 72 to 19. It's an invite-only group that has held on to the core of it's members for decades.

Despite their long history, the team has no name. No moniker, no uniforms and not a ton of hair. The bunch, comprised of guys old, not so old and getting old, has something bigger, something better.

The NCAA tournament is in full swing. Fans are watching the teams they're familiar with like Kentucky, Louisville, UConn and Florida battle it out on the court.

Chances are, not many have heard of a team in Cape Girardeau that's been together for 50 years.

"We're like a band of brothers," said longtime member Chuck Heady. "I love each and every one of these guys."

Ross McClanahan is the youngest, allowed onto the hallowed court of no names because of his last name. His father, Scott, has been on the team for 15 years.

"I remember coming here when I was five and six years old, shooting the ball. Over the years I've gotten to know the guys better. Plus, it's fun to go one on one with dad, maybe block his shot once in a while," laughed Ross.

The night we checked in, the guys spent an hour scrimmaging the Cape Girardeau Special Olympics team as it prepared for an upcoming tournament. Lucas Blattel has played on the team for 11 years and had no plans of taking it easy on the no names.

"We try to move the ball around and shoot from where we can hit it," said Lucas.

The final score was Special Olympians 77, no names 61.

Bill Guth is the man who started the no names group 50 years ago. At age 72 Bill still comes every single week, though admittedly with more support, of the orthopedic variety.

"My wife asks me if I can get a brace on anything else. I have knee braces, ankle braces," chuckled Bill.

For two hours every week they run, shoot and laugh. They are a fraternity of men who enjoy each others company as much as they enjoy each other. From their vantage point on the court of life, they appreciate the moment.

"When I was 40, I said I hope I can still be playing when I'm 50. When I turned 50, I said, gosh, if I could make it to 60. Now I just say, I hope I can make it next week," Bill said with a smile.

