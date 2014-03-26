DOC van crash - Conversion therapy legislation - Bootheel town looks to go smoke free

The Illinois State Police is working a crash involving a Department of Corrections van on Highway 146.

A middle school teacher in Iron County has nominated her school district in a backpack program in hopes of winning the district $30,000. Kadee Brosseau has her story tonight at 5:00.

How has this past season's winter weather affected your plants and in turn your allergies? Christy Millweard has more in a report at 5:05.

A bill banning therapy that aims to change the sexual orientation of gay young people is advancing in the Illinois Legislature.

A controlled burn of 1,750 acres is taking place in Union County, Illinois. Allison Twaits gives the reason why tonight at 5:04.

Kennett, Missouri is looking to go smoke free. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 6:03.

A tire collection site behind the Mississippi County Highway Department was still on fire Wednesday morning.

We will have reaction to Gov. Pat Quinn's speech Wednesday on the state budget.

Feds say the operator of a train that crashed into an escalator at O'Hare International Airport "dozed off."

We talked to a tattoo shop today about sweeping changes regarding the military and new ink.



Kentucky State Police are cracking down on texting while driving with a campaign called "U Drive. U Text. U Pay."

We will have an update to a story we told you about yesterday, where in Illinois, a 2-year-old was injured after someone glued razor blades to playground equipment.



Here's a feel-good story: A dog traveled from KY to Pennsylvania has been returned to it's owners. Find out how Fido was found tonight at 6:13.

Grant Dade says we could see possible severe weather on Thursday and Friday.

Todd Richards previews the Kentucky-Louisville Sweet 16 match up.

