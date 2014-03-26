Multiple people including 8 inmates taken to hospital after IL 1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple people including 8 inmates taken to hospital after IL 146 crash

POPE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Multiple people, including eight inmates, were taken to the hospital after a crash on IL 146, east of Homberg Road, on Wednesday, March 26.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 12:27 p.m., a 2009 Chevy van which was an Illinois Department of Corrections vehicle, was stopped by a flagger in the westbound lane at the beginning of an IDOT work zone. They say the van contained eight IDOC inmates as passengers. The driver was 34-year-old Charles R. Borum from Harrisburg, Ill.

Police say a 2007 Chevy truck driven by 49-year-old Brian T. Doll from Wingo, Ky., was going westbound on IL 146 and hit the van.

The IDOT flagger was not hit, but did receive a minor injury while avoiding the vehicles.

ISP said all subjects, including the flagger, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Doll was charged with using an electronic communication device while driving and failing to stop for flagger in a construction area.

Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits said one lane of IL 146 was closed due to the crash.

