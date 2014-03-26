2 men who died in tower collapse from Missouri

BLAINE, Kan. (AP) - The Pottawatomie Sheriff's Office says two men who died when communications towers collapsed were from Missouri.

The victims of Tuesday's collapse were 38-year-old Martin Powers, of St. Charles, Mo., and 25-year-old Seth Garner, 25, of St. Peters, Mo. They were contract workers for Wireless Horizon.

They died when the Union Pacific communications towers collapsed near Blaine in northeast Kansas, about 50 miles northwest of Topeka.

Officials say one of the towers was recently built and the other was an older structure that was being dismantled by the two workers who died.

Both men were more than 250 feet above the ground when the tower fell. One died at the scene and the other at a hospital.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.