36th Metropolis Superman Celebration celebrity lineup announced

The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce has announced the Celebrity Guests for the 36th Superman Celebration annual festival to be held June 12-15 in Metropolis.

The guest lineup includes Dean Cain, best known for his breakthrough role as Superman-Clark Kent in the 1993 television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He will be appearing on Saturday, June 14.

Special guest, Billy Dee Williams, who played DA Harvey Dent in Batman (1989), will be joining Dean Cain on Saturday to meet the fans.

Valerie Perrine is best known as her role of Lex Luthor’s girlfriend, Miss Teschmacher in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980).

Also appearing this year is Aaron Smolinski will who was Baby Clark Kent in Superman (1978).

Perrine and Smolinski will be available to meet the fans on Friday and Saturday.

The Superman Celebration is a four day festival, which welcomes as many as 40,000 people into Metropolis.

There will also be music, contests, kids' activities, a carnival and comic book artist and writers.

More information can be found on supermancelebration.net, metropolischamber.com, metropolistourism.com or contact Metropolis Chamber of Commerce 618-524-2714.

The event is hosted by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by The City of Metropolis and The Metropolis Area Tourism Commission.

