Quinn to propose making income tax hike permanent

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
By SOPHIA TAREEN, KERRY LESTER and JOHN O'CONNOR
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn is expected to propose making Illinois' temporary income tax increase permanent when he presents his budget.

That's according to lawmakers who were briefed on Quinn's plans ahead of Wednesday's speech but weren't authorized to discuss publicly before the noon address.

The state's roughly 67 percent income tax increase was approved in 2011 and starts to roll back in January. That means an estimated $1.6 billion revenue dip. State agencies have been bracing for dire cuts.

Quinn is expected to say making the tax increase permanent will help avoid cuts and detail the scenario of what it would look like if the tax was rolled back.

Lawmakers say he's expected to tie the idea to relief for homeowners, proposing those who pay property taxes get a $500 refund.

