Both sides gather in Sikeston, Mo. to debate marijuana legalization

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS)

Groups from both sides of marijuana legalization issue got together Tuesday evening, March 25 in Sikeston, Missouri.

The meeting highlighted a common ground than other Show-Me Cannabis meetings we've covered. It focused on the medical marijuana argument with Brandy Johnson, a Bernie mother, presenting information about how medical marijuana will help her 10-year-old Tres.

Whether it's law enforcement and everyone at the meeting in Sikeston seemed in agreement about the medical marijuana issue....full legalization is a different story.

Supporters point to Colorado and Washington as good examples of what can come from legalization. Opponents say, hold on, the repercussions could be even more dangerous.

We spoke with people on both sides. Here's what they had to say:

"I believe in liberties, freedom, and if people want to enjoy the use of cannabis in their own home, I believe they should be allowed to and not be a criminal," said Jeff Baggett.

"I certainly am not in favor, nor will I ever be in favor of legalization," said Chief Drew Juden with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. "For recreational use, or home consumption, or whatever name you want to tie it to."

Show-Me Cannabis is eyeing 2016 as the time to start collecting signatures in order to get the issue of legalization on the ballot. They believe the momentum from a presidential election is the time to move forward, and could be the difference in it passing.

