Sheriff's Dept.:Traffic stop leads to multiple drug, traffic charges

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they made a traffic stop the lead to multiple drug charges, traffic charges and active bench warrants served.

Michael Reid, 31, was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance second offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to notify DOT of address change.

According to the sheriff's department, an active bench warrant from a 2012 case was also served on Reid for failure to appear and pay his fines for operating on a suspended operator's license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense.

On Tuesday, March 25, while conducting an extra patrol in a trailer park on Vasseur Lane, deputies say Michael Reid was seen trying to leave the trailer park in his 1996 Chevy pickup. Upon verifying his registration, they say Reid showed to have a suspended driver's license and active bench warrants for operating on a suspended driver's license and operating with no insurance.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's department said Reid told them he knew his driver's license was suspended and he still did not have any insurance on his vehicle.

Further investigation showed that Reid had a history of drug charges and deputies say he was acting suspicious.

Officers with the Paducah Police Department, along with K-9 "Junior," responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff's department, three small baggies containing marijuana, 1 gram in each bag, were found inside the vehicle. They also found cigarette rolling papers often used to roll a marijuana cigarette and a blank prescription bottle containing 5 milligrams of Valium.

Reid was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.