Vandals destroy haunted house and hurt local charities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vandals destroy haunted house and hurt local charities

Police in West Frankfort say that sometime over the weekend vandals broke into the SCARE Association haunted house on Main Street and destroyed the place. Police in West Frankfort say that sometime over the weekend vandals broke into the SCARE Association haunted house on Main Street and destroyed the place.
The organizers of the haunted house are now going to have to try to figure out some other way to raise the funds needed to help out local families. The organizers of the haunted house are now going to have to try to figure out some other way to raise the funds needed to help out local families.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Police in West Frankfort say that sometime over the weekend vandals broke into the SCARE Association haunted house on Main Street and destroyed the place.

The vandals broke every light in the place, ripped the plywood from the walls and busted it into pieces.

They destroyed all the displays and scary props and even stole some of them.

But, their destructive ways have taken more than a scary place away from people on Halloween.

"My wife Tara, started this haunted house more than a decade ago to help a local family whose daughter had cancer and couldn't pay their medical bills," Dave Chambers said.

All of the work to build it, some of the props were donated by local carpenters, community colleges and some of the students in West Frankfort schools have helped make the place a success.

Over the past decade or more the SCARE Association has been able to help out hundreds of people across the community.

"We donate several hundred Thanksgiving Day meals to the food pantry," Chambers said. "So the kids would meet us at the store, we would buy all the groceries load up our trucks and deliver it to the food pantry. This gave the kids a sense of why it's so important to donate and help others in need. But now that's not going to happen, I think that is one of the biggest travesties of all this destruction."

The organizers of the haunted house are now going to have to try to figure out some other way to raise the funds needed to help out local families.

"It's just a shame that a few people have ruined a really good thing that's helped a lot of people over the years," Chambers said. "We will press charges if the police can catch who did this. And our hope is that they get sentenced to community service so that they can see what they've done. Maybe they will see the people who are coming into to get their Thanksgiving Day meal from Crosswalk, and they're not going to be able to have it this year. Because of what the vandals did here over the weekend."

If you have any information about who is responsible for destroying the SCARE Association Haunted House on main street over the weekend, please call the West Frankfort Police Department at 618-937-3502

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly