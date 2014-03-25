ISP searching for Wyo. wanted man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP searching for Wyo. wanted man

SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police District 19 is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted out of Wyoming.

Police say Arnold Samuel Cornett, 26, of Stonefort, Illinois is wanted on an Albany County, Wyoming arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on drug-related charges. Additional charges are also being pursued in Saline County, Ill., after a traffic stop on the evening of Monday, March 24.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., police say a District 19 trooper stopped a vehicle for expired Illinois registration plates traveling on Main Street at Poplar Street in Harrisburg, Ill. They say the trooper pulled the vehicle over, identified the driver as Cornett and subsequently placed him in custody for the Wyoming arrest warrant.

According to police, Cornett escaped custody from the trooper and ran westbound from the scene on foot.

Attempts to locate Cornett by ISP, the Saline County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrisburg Police Department were unsuccessful.

Cornett is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes with a fair complexion and a beard.

Police say if anyone has contact with or information concerning Cornett, do not attempt to apprehend him, contact your local law enforcement agency or ISP District 19 at 618-382-4606, ext. 255.

