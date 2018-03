MoDOT to host run/walk for Work Zone Awareness Week

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a fun run/walk in the Southeast District on Saturday, April 5 to help kick-off National Work Zone Awareness Week in Willow Springs.Those who wish to show their support for work zone safety can choose to take part in a 1-mile fun run/walk or a 5K at the Willow Springs High School Football Field.Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race at 9:30 a.m.The adult registration fee is $10 and children under 10 years old is $5, with all proceeds going toward MoDOT's Benevolent Fund.Assistant District Engineer Chris Rutledge said the run/walk is a good way for Southeast Missouri families to join the MoDOT team in raising awareness about the importance of work zone safety.More information about the event, National Work Zone Awareness Week, and the online registration form can be found at MoDOT's website