Meeting in Sikeston on pot legalization, West Frankfort haunted house vandalized

A Paducah man has been sentenced after admitting to hanging his dog in his backyard.

Tires behind the Mississippi Co. Highway Dept. are on fire and law enforcement says the fire is expected to last for a while. (Photo source: Abbey Broom, cNews)

A dump behind the Mississippi County Highway Department is on fire Tuesday. Law enforcement say that most of the fire consists of burning tires. It is expected to last for a while.



Times are tough for Illinois school districts facing serious budget shortfalls as it comes time to balance the books for the next school year. The West Frankfort School District is one. They made drastic cuts to their staff and programs on Monday. Johnston City is another, where over a million dollars in cuts forced administrators to shift to an attendance center system.



A dog from Du Quoin, Illinois is being called a miracle after being shot more than 50 times and living to tell the “tail.” Six-year-old Porkchop was taken to the Perry County Humane Society earlier this year after his owner passed away. He was then transferred to a Chicago-based shelter where an x-ray revealed more than 50 pellets from a BB gun lodged inside him.

Around 400 students from the southern Illinois area participated in the annual Illinois Junior Academy of Science Region 8 Science Fair at Southern Illinois University on Tuesday, March 25. Students from seventh to 12th grade competed to be one of 54 projects selected to move on to the state competition at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb on May 2.

An Illinois State’s Attorney recently expressed deep concern to lawmakers over continued cuts to programs for children that prevent crime. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds joined around a dozen other Illinois prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs to talk about funding kid’s programs to prevent crime while developing the state’s 2015 fiscal year budget.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Pinckneyville man who was killed in a train versus pickup truck crash on Monday near Du Quoin. Jeremy Ray Nehrkorn, 27, of Pinckneyville leaves behind a wife and a daughter. You can click here for the arrangements.

Funeral arrangements have also been set for an 18-year-old killed in a shooting in Charleston, Missouri on Friday night, March 21. Visitation for Jajhirien Caldwell will be Saturday, March 29 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Elm Street Baptist Church in Charleston.

In national news, a federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Kansas can strip two Planned Parenthood clinics of federal family planning money while the organization moves forward with its legal challenge of a state law it says is retaliation for its advocacy of abortion rights.

A scientist working for the government had warned 15 years ago about the potential for a catastrophic landslide in the community where the collapse of a rain-soaked hillside over the weekend killed at least 14 people and left scores missing.

The House has approved a bill to prevent the Obama Administration from imposing a stream-protection rule for coal mining that government experts say would eliminate thousands of jobs. The rule is intended to replace Bush-era regulations that set up buffer zones around waterways and were aimed chiefly at mountaintop removal mining in Appalachia. The House bill would reinstate the 2008 rule. It was approved on Tuesday.

