DNR investigating fire at highway department tire collection site

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now investigating the fire at a tire collection site in Mississippi County.

A tire collection site behind the Mississippi County Highway Department was still on fire Wednesday morning.

Captain Anthony Moody says there are at least ten thousand tires involved in the fire which has been burning since Tuesday evening.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

Robert E. Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, says the fire will be allowed to burn itself out.

Hearnes also says the fire could burn for several days.

Department of Public Safety officials are asking drivers to be careful on US 62 as smoke may cover the road at times.

The Department of Natural Resources was on scene Tuesday night investigating the fire and will return Wednesday morning to continue the investigation.

According to Jr. DeLay, the Mississippi County Clerk, the highway department headquarters is a tire collection site.

The Bootheel Waste Management District periodically collects tires from the site and transfers them to recycling centers.

He said the reason for the collection site is to give residents a place to dispose of their waste tires instead of depositing them in roadside and drainage ditches.

DeLay says the highway department closes at 4 p.m. and the fire apparently started after closing time.

