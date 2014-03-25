Johnston City school district looks for ways to save

Over a million dollars in cuts to the Johnston City school district forced administrators to shift to an attendance center system.

The district currently uses the traditional school system with three different buildings housing grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The change will place students in the same grade and in the same building.

Some parents say the commute is frustrating, but Superintendent Terry Milt said the change will allow for better use of resources for teachers and will ultimately save money.

Milt said they are exploring additional cuts needed to make up for the shortfall is state aid.

Jefferson:

Currently houses kindergarten through fourth graders. Next year, the school will house pre-kindergartner through second graders.

Washington:

Currently houses first through eighth graders. Next year, the school will house fifth through eighth graders.

Lincoln:

Currently houses kindergarten through fourth graders. Next year, the school will house third through fourth graders.

