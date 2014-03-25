Dog shot more than 50 times lives to tell the 'tail'

An x-ray revealed more than 50 pellets from a BB gun lodged inside the dog.

A dog from Du Quoin, Illinois is being called a miracle after being shot more than 50 times and living to tell the "tail."

Six-year-old Porkchop was taken to the Perry County Humane Society earlier this year after his owner passed away. He was then transferred to a Chicago-based shelter where an x-ray revealed more than 50 pellets from a BB gun lodged inside him.

The rescue manager at "One Tail At A Time" said Porkchop isn't in any pain and the pellets won't be removed.

The dog's story has brought in plenty of adoption applications though, and the rescue manager expected him to be adopted by the end of the week.

