Lorimier, Merriwether St. intersection to close for stormwater relief project

The City of Cape Girardeau says the intersection of Lorimier and Merriwether Streets will be closed Wednesday, March 26 through the end of the following week.

It will be closed for work that is part of the Broadway Stormwater Relief Project.

The city says traffic will be routed around the intersection. Only local traffic to the section of Merriwether Street west of the intersection will be allowed through the intersection.

The contractor had planned to notify neighboring residents in-person.



