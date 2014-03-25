Prescribed burn scheduled in Union Co.

The U.S. Forest Service and Shawnee National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed fire on Wednesday, March 26, weather permitting.

The fire will be located in Union County about 4 miles southwest of Jonesboro, Ill.

The prescribed fire area involves about 1,750 acres. Fire personnel will carefully monitor smoke being generated during the prescribed burn. Members of the public can expect the bulk of smoke to be visible in mid-afternoon and dissipate after dark. Smoke will likely be most noticeable around the communities of Berryville, Ware, Wolf Lake and the Pomona area.

