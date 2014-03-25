Marijuana debate - Man accused of hanging dog - Medicaid expansion talk

It's been a huge topic of discussion on our Facebook page. Should Missouri allow legalize marijuana? Todd Tumminia will be at a Show-Me Cannabis meeting in Sikeston tonight discussing the legalization of marijuana

Written comments by the hundreds are being reviewed by Illinois officials who are revising proposed regulations for the state's new medical marijuana program.

It's an issue facing many school districts in the Heartland. Times are tough for districts facing serious budget shortfalls. The West Frankfort School District is one of them. already making drastic cuts their staff and programs. Allison Twaits explains the cuts.



A Paducah man was arrested for allegedly hanging a dog in his backyard. He pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge today. Kadee Brosseau has more on this story on Heartland News at Six.



Funeral arrangements have been made for a 27-year-old Pinckneyville man who was killed in a train, truck crash near Du Quoin on Monday.Funeral arrangements have also been set for an 18-year-old Charleston man who was killed in a weekend shooting.

Jefferson County, Missouri authorities say a woman accidentally shot and killed her husband because she didn't realize a gun was loaded.

Seemingly divided, the Supreme Court struggled today with the question of whether companies have religious rights, a case challenging President Barack Obama's health overhaul and its guarantee of birth control in employees' preventive care plans.

Missouri lawmakers are hearing pleas from low-income workers, business leaders and pastors to expand Medicaid coverage.



Matthew and Jalen are brothers, looking for A Place to Call Home. They like school, reading comics, playing video games, and home-cooked meals. Look for Crystal Britt's story on Heartland News at Five.

Parents who spank unruly children may not know it, but they are participating in a vicious cycle that will lead to both more spankings and more misbehavior in coming years, a new study suggests.

Filming or photographing farm animal operations without a farmer's consent would be criminalized under a bill sent to the Kentucky Senate.

Around 400 students from the southern Illinois area participated in the annual Illinois Junior Academy of Science Region 8 Science Fair at Southern Illinois University today.