Hundreds of students participate in science fair at SIU

Around 400 students from the southern Illinois area participated in the annual Illinois Junior Academy of Science Region 8 Science Fair at Southern Illinois University on Tuesday, March 25.

Students ranging from seventh to 12th grade brought their projects to be judged in the competition in hopes to be one of 54 projects selected to compete in the state competition at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb on May 2.

The event includes 18 project categories, ranging from aerospace to behavioral science, health and zoology.

More than 150 SIU Carbondale faculty and graduate students volunteered to serve as judges.

Many academic departments and campus units also sponsored student and school awards totaling several thousand dollars.

SIU Carbondale will host next years state competition for the first time when 1,500 students will bring 1,000 projects to campus.

