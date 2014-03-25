IL State's Attorney concerned about cuts to kid programs

An Illinois state's attorney recently expressed deep concern to lawmakers over continued cuts to programs for children that prevent crime.

Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds joined around a dozen other Illinois prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs to talk about funding kid's programs to prevent crime while developing the state's 2015 fiscal year budget.

"We can continue to spend tens of millions each year on prosecution and incarceration for the foreseeable future, or we can spend far less now on programs that ensure kids don't grow up to become criminals," Edmonds said. "We can save money taking the latter route, and we will have fewer problems with crime and violence down the road."

To keep kids away from crime and violence, the group urged that the fiscal year 2015 state budget protect funding for strategies that work such as maintaining funding for preschool, and start to restore previous cuts. Also, protecting funding for Redeploy Illinois and preserve funding for home-visiting programs to prevent child abuse and neglect.

