Passenger injured in Trigg Co. crash

A 42-year-old Cadiz man was injured in a crash Tuesday morning, March 25 at Cerulean Road and Wallonia Road.

According to Kentucky State Police, 40-year-old Michael Fuller from Cerulean, Ky., in a red 1997 Chevy pickup, was stopped at a stop sign and facing west on KY 276. They say 70-year-old Reda Fuller, also from Cerulean, Ky., was going southbound on KY 124 in a 1997 green Ford pickup.

Police say Michael Fuller drove from the stop sign and into the path of Reda Fuller. They were unable to avoid a crash and the front passenger side of the Ford hit the rear passenger side of the Chevy.

Michael Fuller's passenger, 42-year-old Jason Rogers from Cadiz, Ky., was not wearing a seat belt and was injured in the crash. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

