Sex offender charged for failure to register change of address

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro man has been charged with failure to register in connection to a non-compliant sex offender investigation.

Dewhon Q. Priget, 34, was charged and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, on March 20 they responded to a report of a non-compliant sex offender in the 1400 block of North Illinois Avenue. They say Priget, whose last known address was 913 North 23rd Street in Murphysboro, was found in violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act for failure to register a change of address.

