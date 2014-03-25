KY 305/Old Cairo Rd. to remain closed due to erosion damage

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 305/Old Cairo Road will remain closed west of Pugh's Midway in McCracken County due to erosion damage at the Massac Creek Bridge.

According to KYTC, an evaluation of the damage indicated substantial repairs will be required. The road at the site is expected to remain closed four weeks or more due to scheduling of a crane and other heavy equipment required to make repairs.

The closure is along KY 305 at mile point 6.1, between KY 1565 and KY 358/Ogden Landing Road.

KYTC said a detour is being set up via KY 358/Ogden Landing Road and KY 1565.

