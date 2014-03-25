Matthew and Jalen: A Place to Call Home

Matthew and Jalen touch a snake for the first time at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

When we met Matthew and Jalen, they were soaking up everything at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

Throughout their lives they haven't had a whole lot exposure to the great outdoors, but they loved every minute of the Nature Center.

They especially enjoyed getting up close and personal with a speckled king snake.

"I got to touch a real snake," said Jalen. It was a first for Jalen and Matthew.

Matthew is 12 years old.

He likes school, especially recess and P.E., but enjoys the classroom too.

"Science and all the other classes I'm great in," said Matthew.

After school he's ready to hit the couch.

"To play video games."

Or, you will find him on the court.

"I like to play basketball, and I also like to run," said Matthew.

Jalen is 10, but doesn't really consider himself the "little" brother.

He is pretty tall for his age.

"Matthew says I reached my growth spurt," said Jalen with a smile.

Jalen also enjoys school.

"I like recess," said Jalen.

He says he also likes math.

Both boys are really into video games, but also enjoy a good book.

"I really like to read graphic novels, action adventure books, and marvel books," said Matthew.

Jalen also enjoys comics.

However, out of everything we saw and talked about, both boys seemed to light up the most when we discussed food.

"(I like) french fries, cheeseburgers, french fries and pizza," said Jalen.

"(I like) doughnuts, powdered ones," said Matthew.

They were also quick to point out their dislikes.

"Spinach, and let me think...cabbage," said Jalen.

In fact, dinner time is pretty important when it comes to what they're looking for in a family.

"Someone who makes food," said Matthew.

Most of all, they're looking for a family committed to what is truly important in life.

"Loving each other," said Jalen.

Matthew and Jalen are ready for the next chapter in their lives, but want to experience it together.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about Matthew and Jalen then start by calling 1-800-554-2222.

