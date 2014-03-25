Heater malfunctions, causes light smoke in lobby of Scott City business

Crews responded to reports of smoke at a business on Nash Road in Scott City early Tuesday morning.According to Billy Crump with Scott City Fire Department, initial reports indicated the smoke was coming from the Huddle House.After investigating, crews located the smoke in the lobby of the Rhodes 101 that is connected to the restaurant.It appears a heater malfunctioned, which threw a breaker and caused very light smoke to fill the lobby area of the Rhodes 101.Power was shut off to the heater, according to Crump.No one was injured and there was no damage reported.The Huddle House was not occupied or open at the time of the incident.