Bernie mother fights for legalization of marijuana

Brandy Johnson never thought she would enter the debate to legalize marijuana, but her perspective changed when she became directly affected.When her son Tres was born, doctors told the family he wasn't going to make it. Now 10 years later, Johnson doesn't want to lose him and believes help could come in the form of medical marijuana."Any parent that was put in my position to where this is there last option and there is actual proof that this works and that is the last hope for their child," Johnson said. "I think anyone would fight."Johnson said her 10-year-old son Tres is also fighter. At one point in his life, he suffered about 120 seizures a day. Now, he's down to about 50 and Johnson believes medical marijuana could drop that number even more."Even though he doesn't have as many seizures, I still do have to resuscitate Tres," Johnson said. "He's died in my arms twice because he couldn't breathe and I don't think anyone should have to watch their son die twice."Johnson's disease is so rare that doctors told the family there's only been 35 reported cases in the world. One that caught Johnson's eye was a 6-year-old in Colorado that saw a significant improvement thanks to cannabis oil."With restrictions and things the way they are now, they can't ship that out of state because it's illegal here," Johnson said.Johnson said she hopes that changes soon and if Missouri doesn't get on board soon, she will move her family to Colorado."As soon as I can afford to, that's where we will be," Johnson said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.