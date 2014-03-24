Bernie mother fights for legalization of marijuana - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bernie mother fights for legalization of marijuana

Brandy Johnson never thought she would enter the debate to legalize marijuana, but her perspective changed when she became directly affected. Brandy Johnson never thought she would enter the debate to legalize marijuana, but her perspective changed when she became directly affected.
When her son Trey was born, doctors told the family he wasn't going to make it. Now 10 years later, Johnson doesn't want to lose him and believes help could come in the form of medical marijuana. When her son Trey was born, doctors told the family he wasn't going to make it. Now 10 years later, Johnson doesn't want to lose him and believes help could come in the form of medical marijuana.
Johnson said she hopes that changes soon and if Missouri doesn't get on board soon, she will move her family to Colorado. Johnson said she hopes that changes soon and if Missouri doesn't get on board soon, she will move her family to Colorado.
BERNIE, MO (KFVS) - Brandy Johnson never thought she would enter the debate to legalize marijuana, but her perspective changed when she became directly affected.

When her son Tres was born, doctors told the family he wasn't going to make it. Now 10 years later, Johnson doesn't want to lose him and believes help could come in the form of medical marijuana.

"Any parent that was put in my position to where this is there last option and there is actual proof that this works and that is the last hope for their child," Johnson said. "I think anyone would fight."
    
Johnson said her 10-year-old son Tres is also fighter. At one point in his life, he suffered about 120 seizures a day. Now, he's down to about 50 and Johnson believes medical marijuana could drop that number even more.

"Even though he doesn't have as many seizures, I still do have to resuscitate Tres," Johnson said. "He's died in my arms twice because he couldn't breathe and I don't think anyone should have to watch their son die twice."
    
Johnson's disease is so rare that doctors told the family there's only been 35 reported cases in the world. One that caught Johnson's eye was a 6-year-old in Colorado that saw a significant improvement thanks to cannabis oil.
    
"With restrictions and things the way they are now, they can't ship that out of state because it's illegal here," Johnson said.
    
Johnson said she hopes that changes soon and if Missouri doesn't get on board soon, she will move her family to Colorado.
    
"As soon as I can afford to, that's where we will be," Johnson said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly