A-J Junior Wildcats finish 2013-14 season at state events

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Grover Mays announced as Coach of the Year candidate. (Source: A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling Club)
JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The A-J Junior Wildcats Wrestling Club completed its 2013-2014 season at three state-wide competitions.

Several of the club’s grapplers medaled.

At the IKWF State Championship in Rockford, Jayce Turner and Nate Kisat each finished 0-1. Turner will move up to high school next year.

At the IKWF Girls State Championship in Yorkville, Zoee Sadler went 3-0 for the day, finishing in first place. Catie Mays went 2-1, finishing in second place. Madilyn Hawk went 0-2 and finished the day in third place.

At the Midget Championship in Danville, Caleb Mays went 0-2. Blake Mays went 4-2, finishing fifth.

As a club, the A-J Junior Wildcats finished the season with a combined record of 430-511. In the coming weeks, the club’s board will make plans for a post-season party.

Even as much of the team moves on to other sports, several wrestlers and coaches are likely to compete in occasional off-season tournaments.

Complete results from the state events are below, courtesy of Trackwrestling.com.

2014 IKWF State Championships Results for A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling

  • Novice 89 - Nathan Kisat's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.
  • Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Kisat (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 - Gavin Bloom (Hononegah WC) won by fall over Nathan Kisat (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 2:28)
  • Senior 166 - Jayce Turner's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.
  • Champ. Round 1 - Ameer Aqel (Vittum Cats WC) won in double overtime over Jayce Turner (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (2-OT 2-1)

IL Girls Folkstyle State Championships Results for AJ JR Wildcats WC

  • Elementary School (K - 5th) E3 - Zoee Sadler's place is 1st and has scored 16.00 team points.
  • Round 1 - Zoee Sadler (AJ JR Wildcats WC) won in overtime over Ashlyn Strenz (Lil Reaper Wrestling Club) (OT 6-0)
  • Round 2 - Zoee Sadler (AJ JR Wildcats WC) won by decision over Rebecca Neupauer (saukee youth wrestling) (Dec 7-0)
  • Round 3 - Zoee Sadler (AJ JR Wildcats WC) won by fall over Ella Mcdonnell (Little Redskins Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:49)
  • Elementary School (K - 5th) E16 - Madilyn Hawk's place is 3rd and has scored 0.00 team points.
  • Round 1 - Alayla Thornton (Peoria Razor Backs) won by decision over Madilyn Hawk (AJ JR Wildcats WC) (Dec 10-6)
  • Round 3 - Sydney Manos (LIL BUCS) won by fall over Madilyn Hawk (AJ JR Wildcats WC) (Fall 0:46)
  • Middle School (6th - 8th) M3 - Catherin Mays's place is 2nd and has scored 13.00 team points.
  • Round 1 - Mia Rodriguez (Belvidere Bandits) won by decision over Catherin Mays (AJ JR Wildcats WC) (Dec 6-2)
  • Round 2 - Catherin Mays (AJ JR Wildcats WC) won by major decision over Angela Vitiritti (St Charles) (Maj 9-0)
  • Round 3 - Catherin Mays (AJ JR Wildcats WC) won by fall over Savannah Morrison (Reed Custer Middle School) (Fall 1:50)

2014 Illinois Midget Championships Results for A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling

  • Midget 64B - Caleb Mays's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.
  • Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)
  • Champ. Round 2 - Polo Ramon (Headlock Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Caleb Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 1:48)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 3 - Logan Swaw (Celtic Elite) won by decision over Caleb Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) (Dec 2-0)
  • Midget 72 - Grover Mays's place is 5th and has scored 15.00 team points.
  • Champ. Round 1 - Grover Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Alex Iversen (Wolves Wrestling Club Inc.) (Fall 0:55)
  • Quarterfinal - Marko Hennin (Barrington Broncos) won by decision over Grover Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) (Dec 4-2)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Grover Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) won by major decision over Cameron Knepper (Celtic Elite) (Maj 13-3)
  • Cons. Round 3 - Grover Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) won by major decision over Bryce Claypool (Little Redskins WC) (Maj 10-2)
  • Cons. Semi - Grant Hansen (Maddog Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Grover Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) (Maj 11-0)
  • 5th Place Match - Grover Mays (A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Walter Green (DeKalb WC) (Fall 1:48)

