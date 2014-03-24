Man sentenced after hanging dog in backyard because he 'couldn't - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced after hanging dog in backyard because he 'couldn't afford to care for it'

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah man is behind bars after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges. It’s a case officers are calling very unusual and locals say it’s inhumane.

Kenneth Boyd, 51 admitted to hanging his pit bull in his backyard on South Sixth Street.

Captain Matt Carter with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the call Monday afternoon.

“That anonymous caller obviously saw or heard something disturbing,” Carter said. “We went down to his residence, confronted him with the allegations, at which time he did acknowledge and admit that he had in fact killed his pit bull, by way of hanging it in the backyard.”

Investigators discovered Boyd has used an extension cord as a makeshift noose. He had then borrowed a shovel from a neighbor and buried the dog.

“He [Boyd] had assisted us in digging up a shallow grave there in the backyard, where the pit bull was recovered,” Carter said.

Boyd pleaded guilty to 2nd degree animal cruelty charges. A judge sentenced him to 12 months in jail.

People who live in the neighborhood near Boyd’s home say they’re shocked and even angry about what happened. No one KFVS news spoke with said they’d seen the incident.

Captain Carter says Boyd admitted to the crime, but told deputies he had no other choice.

“[He had] two reasons, that the dog was vicious and secondly that he couldn’t afford to take care of the dog,” Carter said.

The five-year-old dog's name was "Stoner."

However, under both circumstances, workers at the county Humane Society say there is always help available.

“If the dog doesn’t show any sign of aggression or anything like that, we can take it from there,” Executive Director Terry Vannerson said.

She says any incident involving animal cruelty really hits home for her.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Vannerson said.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Boyd also has previous convictions for drug possession, DUI, and assault among other charges.

The dog was seized by Animal Control and taken to a veterinarian for an autopsy.

