Heartland mother believes medical marijuana can help son & fights to legalize, Pinckneyville man injured in train vs. truck crash

A Bernie mother says they found medicine that will help her son with his seizures, but it contains THC so it's illegal in Missouri. She says she never though she would support something so controversial.
Good evening,

A Bernie, Missouri mother says she is doing what any other mother would do in her position. She believes medical marijuana could save her son's life, so she's fighting for him. Todd Tumminia will have the story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A Pinckneyville man was injured in a train and pickup truck crash near Du Quoin on Monday. It happened at Tanglefoot Road and Denny Road. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeremy Nehrkorn was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. No word on his condition.

It's been two years since police in Carbondale found the body of Molly Young dead in a Carbondale police dispatcher's apartment. On Monday night, her family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil. Arnold Wyrick was there. He'll have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Sikeston bar that left four injured. Sikeston DPS Captain Jim McMillin said officers received a call of shots fired at Cronies Bar and Grill around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived on scene, police found two people inside that had been shot.

Talk of a possible 80 percent rate increase on electric bills because of coal plant regulations has many people in the Heartland worried. Kadee Brosseau went to the Sikeston Power Plant and talked to officials about the changes.

SIU Coal Research Center Director Tomasz Wiltowski said the new EPA regulations to go in effect in 2015 for SIU’s coal steam plant should have little effect on customers. Wiltowski said they are a relatively small plant and consumers shouldn’t feel much pinch in their pockets.

A Cape Girardeau business has installed solar panels in hopes of reducing its energy costs. The owners of St. John’s Pharmacy recently had 123 solar panels installed. They say last summer they had a $900 electric bill at one of their locations. They hope the solar panels will reduce that bill by more than 80 percent.

A commuter train derailed on Monday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport injuring at least 30 people. The Transit Union has said that the operator of the derailed train was “extremely tired,” indicating that she dozed off, according to an Associated Press report.

In national news, Tuesday’s planned search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has been suspended due to poor weather. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said a forecast of rough seas with large swells, heavy rain, strong winds and low cloud ceiling make any air and sea search “hazardous” and poses a risk to crew members.

The search for survivors of a deadly Washington state mudslide grew Monday to include scores of people who are still unaccounted for, raising fears that the deep muck could have claimed many more lives than the eight bodies found so far. Authorities said they were looking for more than 100 people who had not been heard from since the disaster.

