Marijuana debate continues in Missouri

Missouri voters could soon vote on the legalization of marijuana in the state in the November election.

Missouri voters could soon vote on the legalization of marijuana in the state in the November election.

Missouri voters could soon vote on the legalization of marijuana in the state in the November election.

Missouri voters could soon vote on the legalization of marijuana in the state in the November election.

Controversy is stirring after President Obama says he does not think marijuana is more dangerous than alcohol. The comments came in an interview with “The New Yorker.”

Controversy is stirring after President Obama says he does not think marijuana is more dangerous than alcohol. The comments came in an interview with “The New Yorker.”

Controversy is stirring after President Obama says he does not think marijuana is more dangerous than alcohol. The comments came in an interview with “The New Yorker.”

Controversy is stirring after President Obama says he does not think marijuana is more dangerous than alcohol. The comments came in an interview with “The New Yorker.”

In Missouri, Show-Me Cannabis continues to fight to legalize recreational marijuana.At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a town hall meeting at the Clinton Building in Sikeston to discuss the legalizing marijuana.Meanwhile, law enforcement officers like Kevin Glaser want you to know the other side of the issue. He says legalizing marijuana opens a host of problems.

"Let's see what happens in Colorado and Washington," Glaser said. "Let's see if accident rates go up. Let's see if use among teenagers increases. I think you're going to see those numbers go up."



Glaser encourages the public to do a lot of research. He says he thinks more states will push for medical usage and feels most recreational pros presented at meetings are one sided.Illinois recently became the 20th state to legalize medical marijuana, and where there continues to be a lot of discussion over the standards of distribution.

Some Heartland parents and individuals in all states say they feel medical marijuana is helping their children or loved ones deal with diseases.



?