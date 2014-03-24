Business installs solar panels in hopes of reducing energy costs

A Cape Girardeau business has installed solar panels in hopes of reducing its energy costs.

The owners of John's Pharmacy recently had 123 solar panels installed.

They say last summer, they had a $900 electric bill at one of their locations. The solar panels should reduce that bill by more than 80 percent.

One pharmacist said it goes beyond cost savings.

"We are also a long-term car pharmacy provider for nursing homes throughout Southeast Missouri and as part of our disaster management plan, we have to make sure we can provide them medications, no matter what the circumstances; and so it allows us to have electricity if there's a big storm," said Abe Funk at John's Pharmacy.

We're told it will take seven to eight years to recoup the cost of installing the panels.

