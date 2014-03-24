New EPA regulations won't be problem for SIU's coal steam plant

SIU Coal Research Center Director Tomasz Wiltowski said the new EPA regulations to go in effect in 2015 for SIU's coal steam plant should have little effect on consumers.

Wiltowski said they are a relatively small plant and consumers shouldn't feel much pinch in their pockets.

SIU's plant will lower the temperature it burns it's coal. This will also lower the emissions of CO2 in the atmosphere. However, this will also lower efficiency.

With the new regulations, Wiltowski said this should help people be more creative and try to come up with different solutions to come up with ideas on how to be more efficient in other areas. At SIU, they are researching ways where they can provide more efficiency and educate people in how to reduce demand and usage of electric.



"If people turn down their air conditioning and adjust to an atmosphere a little less comfortable, this will cut down on the amount of electricity to be generated from the source," Wiltowski said. "If everyone does that, there will be a dramatic change in cost and emissions going into the air."

Wiltowski said that we need to invest more in catching carbon dioxide and recycling that into fuel just like Mother Nature does with photosynthesis. He said this will be a win-win situation for the environment and more affordable for people.

