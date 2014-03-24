Cape Girardeau man accused of waving gun around

A Cape Girardeau man is accused of waving a gun around after a fight.

Percy J. Parrow, 54, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, officers spoke with a witness who said someone he knew had waved a gun around after a verbal argument.

Police say they found the man walking near Bloomfield and Hanover. They say he appeared to be intoxicated, and just before officers approached him, he appeared to fall down between two parked cars.

When officers approached him, they say he didn't have a gun on him. Officers say they did find a gun near the two parked cars he had fallen between.

Police say a witness said confirmed the suspect had thrown the gun down.

