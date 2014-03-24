Train vs. truck crash - Another arrested in Sikeston shooting - Molly Young vigil

Train vs. truck crash - Another arrested in Sikeston shooting - - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One person was injured in a crash between a train and pickup truck near Du Quoin.

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Sikeston bar that left four injured. Officers arrested the second suspect yesterday.

Authorities responded to a southern Illinois television station this morning after a suspicious package was delivered to the station.

A vigil is being held tonight to remember Molly Young, a 21-year-old woman who died in March 2012 of a gunshot wound to the head in Carbondale. Arnold Wyrick will join us on Heartland News at Six.

The search for survivors intensified today after authorities say 108 are either missing or unaccounted for after a mudslide in Washington state.

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects they say stole merchandise from a Walmart.

Talk of a possible 80 percent rate increase on electric bills because of coal plant regulations has many people worried. Kadee Brosseau found out how and when these rates could rise.She joins us on Heartland News at Five with more.

Advocates for the poor say Missouri is making it harder for the state's neediest residents to receive food stamps.

In a charming new time-lapse music video, musician Tom Fletcher put the progression of his wife's pregnancy to music via his brand-new song, Something New.

It's chilly for a Spring day in March! Grant Dade tells us about possible rain or snow tonight!

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

