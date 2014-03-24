Train vs. truck crash - Another arrested in Sikeston shooting - Molly Young vigil

Talk of an electric rate increase has people worried.

One person was injured in a train vs. pickup truck crash.

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Sikeston bar that left four injured. Officers arrested the second suspect yesterday.



Authorities responded to a southern Illinois television station this morning after a suspicious package was delivered to the station.

A vigil is being held tonight to remember Molly Young, a 21-year-old woman who died in March 2012 of a gunshot wound to the head in Carbondale. Arnold Wyrick will join us on Heartland News at Six.



The search for survivors intensified today after authorities say 108 are either missing or unaccounted for after a mudslide in Washington state.

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects they say stole merchandise from a Walmart.

Talk of a possible 80 percent rate increase on electric bills because of coal plant regulations has many people worried. Kadee Brosseau found out how and when these rates could rise.She joins us on Heartland News at Five with more.



Advocates for the poor say Missouri is making it harder for the state's neediest residents to receive food stamps.

In a charming new time-lapse music video, musician Tom Fletcher put the progression of his wife's pregnancy to music via his brand-new song, Something New.

It's chilly for a Spring day in March! Grant Dade tells us about possible rain or snow tonight!



