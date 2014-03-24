Harrisburg man sentenced on meth charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harrisburg man sentenced on meth charges

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Saline County States Attorney Mike Henshaw announced a Harrisburg man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for meth charges.

Destry A. Mitchell, 49, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on March 21 in Saline County Circuit Court by Judge Walden E. Morris to seven and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, three years mandatory supervised release and costs.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor. It is normally punishable by a term of three to seven years in the IDOC and a $25,000 fine. However, based on Mitchell's previous criminal history and extended term sentence was imposed.

The Harrisburg Police Department and Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team led the investigation.

On April 22, 2013, police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle and Mitchell was the passenger. According to Henshaw, during the course of the traffic stop, officers noticed a strong chemical odor coming from the vehicle. A search revealed pseudophedrine, lithium batteries, liquid fire, drain cleaner and muriatic acid. All common ingredients used to make meth.

Assistant State's Attorney Jason A. Olson led the prosecution of Mitchell.

