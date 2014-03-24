Marion police looking for 2 suspects in Walmart theft

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects they say stole merchandise from a Walmart.

According to police, two black males the Marion Walmart at around 6 a.m. on Monday, March 24 and stole numerous electronic tablets totaling over $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

