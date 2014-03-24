U.S. 61 in Scott Co. to be reduced for pavement repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says U.S. 61 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction while contractor crews resurface the pavement.

This section of road is located between Route 77 and Route Y.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, April 7 to Saturday, June 14 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

