Mayfield woman arrested for allegedly shoplifting

A 21-year-old Mayfield woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting.

Jodi Compau was arrested for unlawful taking under $500.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on March 23 his office investigated a report of shoplifting at a Dollar General on State Route 45, north of Mayfield. A deputy was told that a female, later identified at Compau, had been steeling items from the store and was caught by the staff.

Sheriff Redmon said the staff showed the deputy several candles, air fresheners, toilet paper and a cup Compau had allegedly stolen.

He said Compau admitted to the theft and offered to pay for the items. She was arrested for theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Compau was out of jail on bond for a previous shoplifting case at the time of this arrest.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.