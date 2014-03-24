3 arrested after meth lab bust in Calloway County

Three men were arrested after sheriff's deputies and police officers found a meth lab at a home in Calloway County.Calloway County Sheriff's deputies and law enforcement with the Murray Police Department checked out a tip of possible meth production on Seth Lane in Calloway County.As officers approached the front door that was slightly ajar, they could smell a noxious odor coming from the home. When officers knocked, they could hear rustling inside. Three men came to the door and gave consent for officers to enter the home.Once inside, deputies noticed several items commonly associated with illegal drug activity.The Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations Unit responded.Joe Lassiter, 65, of Calloway County is charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamines first degree facilitation.Jason Height, 35, of Calloway County is charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamines first degree and drug paraphernalia.Jonathan Bivins, 31, of Christian County is charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamines third degree and eight counts of drug paraphernalia.All three were taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.