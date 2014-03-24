McCracken Co. High School bands receive 'Distinguished' ratings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. High School bands receive 'Distinguished' ratings

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Last week the McCracken County High School Bands performed at the Regional Concert Festival, presented by the KentuckyMusic Educators Association at Murray State University.

Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble each received the rating of Distinguished in their first year.

"It is a great start and a testament to the work that has happened in previous years to prepare the students to perform at a distinguished level," said Steven Page, MCHS Band Director.

This is the first time that a West Kentucky high school has taken three separate bands to concert festival.

The MCHS Concert Band performed Grade 3 music and the Symphonic Band played Grade 4 literature. The MCHS Wind Ensemble performed Grade 5 music, joining Murray High School as the only band in the region to play that level.

"MCHS has 150 students in the program so that allowed us to offer three different band classes. Students are able to learn music that is best suited for their ability and experience," Page added. "This sets a new standard for offering students an appropriate musical challenge, but still achieving excellence."

